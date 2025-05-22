Youngsters at Dunstable school hear about the dangers of knife crime
Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, have been finding out more about Bedfordshire’s initiative to combat knife crime.
The Just Drop It campaign, which is run by Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU), focuses on raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of knife crime.
Bedfordshire Police came to Queensbury Academy this week to talk to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 about the dangers of knife crime and how they can protect themselves and their peers.
Students heard from the mother and friend of an 18-year-old young man, Azaan, who died after being stabbed in Luton in 2018, and the impact this had on their lives.
VERU was established with government funding in 2019 and works with a network of different agencies to prevent young and vulnerable people from being pulled into criminality, violence and exploitation.
Specialist professionals provide support and advice to help young people and their families better understand the risks and signs of exploitation and criminality, navigate challenging circumstances and make positive contributions to the wider community.
Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “We were pleased to welcome Bedfordshire Police back to Queensbury and appreciate their continued support in helping us to keep our learning community informed and safe.
“We were very proud to see our students from Years 7 to Y10 engaging with these assemblies in such a positive and mature way.
“We will continue the conversation in future and will run sessions like these to help educate and safeguard our community.”