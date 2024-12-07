Youth Ambassador leads the charge against discrimination in schools and colleges

Att10tive Youth Ambassador Jeremiah Jiyakede give his opinions on why discrimination in schools is detrimental to society and how this can be addressed by the wider community

“Discrimination in educational institutions remains a serious issue impacting students and staff. Discrimination occurs in different forms, from racial and gender biases to socio-economic and disability-related discrimination.

Advocating against discrimination among students and staff in educational institutions is a moral as well as legal obligation, as it fosters an environment where students are free to express themselves and their creativity. This article explores how colleges and schools can address and reduce discrimination, providing a foundation for an inclusive learning community.

Understanding Discrimination in Education: School, to many children, is their first encounter with the real world: as they are put into situations to encounter new challenges and mingle with people their age from different backgrounds; whilst being introduced to new concepts.

Discrimination can show up in obvious or passive ways; it might be clear as someone using racial slurs or hidden as certain groups of students are being punished more often than others. Sometimes, it affects students from lower-income backgrounds, especially if they do not have the same resources as their peers. Likewise, students face bullying for their gender identity or being bullied for having physical disabilities. This can occur between students, It can be teachers to students and between staff members, sometimes students to teachers. Recognising these issues is the first step to understanding what schools need to address.

Why Tackling Discrimination Matters:

Experiencing discrimination can impact people throughout their school lives or teaching careers. This creates self-confidence issues due to the backlash faced, as their self-esteem is being targeted. This does not just affect the grades of the student, it affects their social interaction with their peers and other aspects of life such as their mental health and their engagement in school. Researchers found that 25 per cent of the pupils thought their teachers were discriminatory some or the majority of the time. These students were up to one year behind other students who reported low or zero levels of discrimination.

For pupils who reported their teachers to be discriminatory all the time or almost all of the time (1.5 per cent), the academic outlook was even worse – they were up to two years behind with reading and maths. (Queens University Belfast).

Policies to address discrimination;

Equality Act 2010: This is a comprehensive piece of legislation in the UK that protects individuals from discrimination based on protected characteristics such as age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex, and sexual orientation. It applies to all education providers, including schools, colleges, and universities.

Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED): This duty requires public bodies, including schools, to have due regard to the need to eliminate unlawful discrimination, advance equality of opportunity, and foster good relations between different people when carrying out their activities.

Anti-Bullying Policies: Many schools have specific anti-bullying policies that address various forms of bullying, including racial discrimination. These policies aim to create a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

Behaviour Policies: Schools often have behaviour policies that set out expectations for student conduct and outline the consequences for discriminatory behaviour.

UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC): This sets out the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of children, including the right to education free from discrimination.

Promoting Anti-discrimination Policies:

Institutes should have zero-tolerance policies against discrimination, as clear rules need to be set, and regulations enforcing those rules, established.

These policies should be easy to understand and applicable to everyone, both staff and students. E.g. Schools integrating themes of equality and diversity into their curriculum; ensuring that students learn about this important topic across various subjects. Likewise, trainings concerning discrimination should be given to staff by the institution, to equip them with the appropriate knowledge and resources required to handle situations of discrimination fairly whilst still upholding accountability. This would show students that they are respected, which will help students feel safer.

The RACE charter mark is an awarding system established to commend schools committed to demonstrating improvement to race equality in all aspects of their work for both private and state schools in the UK. The Charter Mark process results in a dynamic action plan, which works alongside the organisation’s strategic planning documentation and is reviewed regularly to ensure that progress is being made and sustained. Areas covered by the charter mark are:

Assessing equality, leadership and management, conscious curriculum, stakeholder engagement, professional development and RACE at work.There is a lot of good work undertaken in Luton schools which ties in well with Luton's 2040 vision, describing Luton as “a place to thrive”, which I believe can only happen if we work to eliminate discrimination.

Supporting Students Who Are Affected:

Support needs to be provided to students who have faced discrimination or are currently being discriminated against; because even with policies in place discrimination may still happen. This support should be in the form of counselling services, creating a safe space for students to talk through their experiences and feel less alone.

Peer support groups are another support system, giving students a space to connect with others who may have gone through similar challenges.

Mentorship programmes can be helpful, pairing students with trained adults to act as a representation and a guide through college and school, offering support.

Having wellness days, where schools collaborate with external organisations to invite experts and introduce resources that strengthen their approach to promoting equality and supporting students, for example, SSAT (School, Student And Teachers Network). Resulting in staff being encouraged to check up on one another, promoting a sense of community; eliminating the stigma of loneliness, and making people feel more accepted and welcomed.

Accessibility plans: Institutes should incorporate structures that enable students with disabilities, especially those with mobility issues to have easy access to the school's surroundings and classes. E.g. Elevators or ramps should be provided for students and staff using wheelchairs making their movement convenient. Likewise, schools should ensure they have disability support services in place.

Lastly, concerning staff support, Human Resources departments should be trained on how to communicate and render help to staff members who are victims of discrimination.

Equipping Teachers and Staff to Lead Positive Change:

Teachers and staff play a significant role in creating inclusive environments. Many schools now offer professional development on topics like unconscious bias, inclusive teaching and conflict resolution which help teachers deal with discrimination effectively.

Schools are finding ways to make diversity a part of their culture, from culture awareness workshops to multicultural events. By involving both teachers and students in the planning and implementation of these programmes/events, educational institutes create a community that fully supports every student.

In conclusion:

I believe if learning institutions establish rules and practices to eliminate discrimination and there is cooperation between the students, staff and parents, focused on teaching and developing skills such as tolerance and the ability to be open-minded enough to embrace people's diversity. As a community, we will be more inclusive, and possibly in the future become a society free of discrimination.” Jeremiah Jiyakede, Att10tive