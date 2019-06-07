Youth ambassadors wanted for Att10tive Luton community project!

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner is supporting a Luton project which trains young people to be youth ambassadors.

Kathryn Holloway has given her support to Att10tive, which specialises in providing opportunities for people to make a positive difference in Bedfordshire.

Att10tive is now seeking to recruit and train 20 youth ambassadors aged 16 and over who will be trained to run workshops and be positive role models in their communities.

Through a project called Stop and Think, supported by Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, youth ambassadors will operate across the county, educating other young people as part of an early intervention programme.

Montell Neufville, director of Att10tive, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to develop their own interpersonal skills and at the same time make a positive impact in communities.

“I expect most of the youth ambassadors to be in education or some may be in work or apprenticeships.

“The workshops and training sessions they run will either be in schools, colleges or during the evening.

“We will assess people’s availability when then apply to us.

“We are looking for people who are confident with good communication skills. They should also be outgoing and interested in making a positive difference.”

Email: att10tive@gmail.com for an application form.