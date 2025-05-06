10 Luton GP surgeries to be modernised as part of Government's £102m upgrade

By Clare Turner
Published 6th May 2025, 17:01 BST
Patients at 10 practices across Luton are set to get more GP appointments each year.

It's all part of a bricks and mortar £102 million upgrade to modernise over 1,000 doctor's surgeries in England backed by the government.

The benefits will include:

A major internal redesign, creating five additional clinical rooms and transforming how patients access healthcare services

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes are in line to receive almost £1.7 million as part of biggest public investment in GP facilities for five yearsBedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes are in line to receive almost £1.7 million as part of biggest public investment in GP facilities for five years
A conversion of a current pharmacy room into a clinical pharmacy hub, creating two new consultation rooms

Right now, many GP surgeries could be seeing more patients, but don’t have enough room or the right facilities to accommodate them.

The practices getting the cash are:

Bushmead Medical Centre

Barton Hills Medical Group

Churchfield Medical Group and Larkside Practice

Leagrave Surgery

Malzeard Road Medical Centre

Neville Road Surgery

Pastures Way Surgery

Stopsley Village Surgery

Whipperley Medical Centre

Woodland Avenue Practice

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients.”

