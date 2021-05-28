13 Covid patients being treated in Bedfordshire's two hospitals

13 Covid patients are being cared for in Bedfordshire's two main hospitals

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 25 was up from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 765 people in hospital with Covid as of May 25, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40%.