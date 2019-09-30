6,000 patients at Bury Park GP surgery to attend nearby health centre as it prepares for closure

Around 6,000 patients from a Luton GPs surgery will attend appointments at a nearby health centre from tomorrow.

The Medina Medical Centre in Bury Park is due to close today (September 30).

Nearby Malzeard Road Medical Centre was put in caretaker control of it by Luton Clinical Commissioning Group.

Malzeard Road is due to begin delivering primary medical care (GP) services on the first floor of the Kingsway Health Centre, in Dunstable Road, from October 1, according to a report to the CCG.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) looked at the Medina Medical Centre practice last September, and made a follow-up visit in July.

The contract holders Dr Subramony and Mrs Pillai subsequently notified the CCG of their intention to hand back their contract for providing primary medical care services for patients registered with Medina Medical Centre.

“Dr Subramony and Mrs Pillai own the property at Medina Road and this site will no longer be available to provide primary medical care (GP) services,” said the report.

“Following the contract holder’s decision to hand back the contract and to sell the property, the CCG has followed a procurement process to appoint a caretaker contract as a short-term measure.

“The CCG has been meeting regularly with the practice staff and the patient participation group to inform them of developments throughout this process.

“Letters have been sent to all patients registered with Medina Medical Centre to provide them with an update, including details of the new site.

“The contact number for the surgery is staying the same and patient’s medical records will be transferred to the new provider,” added the report.

“The Kingsway Medical Centre and the Medina Medical Centre will provide primary medical care services independently within the same building.

“Patients can register with another practice of their choice, if they live within its catchment area, and the practice’s list is open to new patients.

“The long-term options for the future of the Medina Medical Centre contract will be considered via an options paper by the primary care commissioning committee, which will update the position within the next three months.”

CCG lay member the Reverend Lloyd Denny said: “This has been exhaustingly discussed. It was inevitable.

“We weren’t caught out. It should not disturb the services to the patients, who always have the option to go elsewhere.”

Medical director Dr Sarah Whiteman told the CCG: “The letters are going out to patients today.

“It’s all on track. We’re more confident than we have ever been.”

Luton GP Dr Nina Pearson, who chairs the CCG, said: “I think it will take nine months in terms of stabilising everything.

“If that’s achieved sooner then fine. There are limitations with the existing building, so sometimes change can be beneficial."