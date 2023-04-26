Adults in Luton are more active than they were before the pandemic, new figures show.

Sport England said its Active Lives survey shows a strong recovery across England after Covid-19 impacted people's exercise habits, but added a significant proportion of the population is still not meeting the recommended amount of activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey reveals 55.6 pr cent of 510 respondents aged over 16 in Luton said they were active in the year to November 2022, exercising for more than two and a half hours a week. This is up from 52 per cent who said they were active pre-pandemic in 2018-19. It is also an increase from 52.4 per cent in 2020-21 when Covid-19 heavily impacted activity levels.

Have you started exercising more since the pandemic?

A Local Government Association spokesperson said councils have been working hard to prioritise public sport and leisure facilities despite the current challenging financial position in the sector caused by Covid-19 and increasing energy prices. They added: “It is positive to see adult activity levels bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels and we echo recognition of those working and volunteering across the sport and physical activity sector to support people to be active."

“However, we would like to see more done to ensure all parts of the community are being engaged with and stand ready work with the Government and partners to tackle inequalities in access to activities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nationally, 63.1 per cent of the population met the Chief Medical Officer's guidelines of doing 150 minutes or more of physical activity a week. This is up from 61.4% the year before and near 63.3 per cent recorded in 2018-19.

Nick Pontefract, chief strategy officer at Sport England, said: "We can all still recall the impact the pandemic, and the restrictions that came with it, on our lives and for lots of us, on our activity levels. While we could get out for a walk or a bike ride, pretty much every other activity was impacted massively.