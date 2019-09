An air ambulance came to the rescue in Stopsley this morning after a person was seriously injured in a fall.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 7.48am with reports of a person who had fallen in Hitchin Road, Luton.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance in a serious condition."