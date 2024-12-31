Alcohol misuse killed record number of people in Luton last year

Teenager drinking alcohol. Picture: David Jones/PA

A record number of people died in Luton as a direct consequence of drinking alcohol last year, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities show there were 29 deaths in Luton wholly caused by alcohol consumption in 2023.

This was up from 27 deaths the year before, and was the highest since comparable records began in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national number of deaths reached 8,274 last year – a 5 per cent jump from the year before and the highest since records began.

Dr Richard Piper, Alcohol Change UK chief executive, said: "Every time someone dies from alcohol, it is an avoidable tragedy."

He added: "And there are millions of us whose lives are negatively affected by alcohol, be that through hangovers, over-spending, under-performing at work, or just not being fully present for our friends or family.

"None of this is inevitable, and we are seeing a growing acceptance, particularly among younger generations, that alcohol is an optional, not essential, part of our lives. These cultural shifts are possible and even more so when systemic changes are made."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton had a mortality rate of 16.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the record level of alcohol deaths is "unacceptable".

They added: "For too long there has been an unwillingness to lead on issues like smoking, alcohol harm and obesity.

"Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of the NHS from sickness to prevention. This means prioritising public health measures to support people to live longer, healthier lives."