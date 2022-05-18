The charity is setting pop-up stalls across Luton this week, as part of a wider campaign for Dementia Action Week (16-22 May).

Alzheimer’s Society is holding information pop-up stalls in Luton to help people get the support they need.

The stalls will let the public get information and advice if they are concerned that they or someone they know may have dementia.

Louise Buckingham, Alzheimer's Society Dementia Support Worker in Luton with Catherine Bishop, Alzheimer's Society Dementia Support Worker in Bedfordshire, with one of their pop-up stalls this Dementia Action Week.

Wednesday May 18 - in the entrance to the surgical block of Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, between 10am – 2pm.

Thursday May 19 - inside The Mall, Luton, near Tesco, between 9am – 4pm.

It is estimated that there are more than 8,000 people living with dementia across Luton and Bedfordshire.

Catherine Bishop, a dementia support worker for Alzheimer’s Society in Bedfordshire, said: “Every three minutes in the UK someone develops dementia, but right now diagnosis rates are at a five-year low due to the pandemic.”

She added: “My role as a Dementia Support Worker is to help people through the process of a diagnosis by providing guidance on what to expect and what support Alzheimer’s Society can offer throughout.”

The charity is urging people to be aware of the signs of dementia.

Here is ten other signs of possible dementia from the Alzheimer’s Society:

Forgetting things more frequently

Losing track of date and time

Not finding the right words

Becoming withdrawn and less social

Finding it hard to complete familiar tasks

Putting things in unusual places

Difficulty understanding what you see

Trouble making informed and careful decisions

Regularly getting distracted and losing focus