Amra’s Luton legacy lives on at Foodbank charity run

A charity run in memory of a kind-hearted local campaigner raised over £10,000 for the Luton Foodbank.

Amra Khan passed away two years ago after falling unwell on her way back from completing her Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, leaving behind four children.

The run took place in Wardown Park on September 28 and featured more than 50 runners.

A family message read: “Our mother was beloved to many, and during her life she participated in several charity events.

“One of the charities close to her heart was Luton Foodbank, and by holding this event we are carrying on her work in helping people less fortunate.

“We were pleased to share the day with family and friends.”

The proceeds from the run will go towards the charity’s ongoing work in the town to ensure that no-one goes hungry.

Luton Foodbank project manager Salma Khan said: “Amra was a keen supporter of the Luton Foodbank.

“This event was more than a charity event; it is part of her legacy for Amra’s children.

“We are pleased that her family and friends are able to carry on her good work with this charitable initiative.”

Luton Foodbank’s aims are to eradicate food poverty in Luton and to support people so that they can take steps to overcome the problems that brought them to the foodbank.