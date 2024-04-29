Are inequalities and Cost of Living challenges affecting Bedfordshire’s activity levels?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article will explore the current levels of physical activity in the region as we discuss both progress and persistent challenges, including the impact of inequalities and the cost of living.

According to this year’s results, Bedfordshire’s activity levels have risen. This means more people are meeting physical activity recommendations. This could be through participating in competitive sport, exercise and other leisure activities that get people moving more.

Across the region we have some of the fastest growing populations from across England. These populations are made up of many different demographics. In Bedford 1 in 6 people are living with a disability.

Masjid E Ali (Luton)

Whilst in Luton 86% of the population identify as being a part of ethnically diverse groups, other than white British and Central Bedfordshire saw the over 65 population grow by 32.6%.

The standout statistic from the results released today is that Bedford’s activity levels have increased by 14.3%, this means that around three quarters of Bedford’s population is Active.

In Luton and Central Bedfordshire activity levels have been maintained which still deserves recognition as this year has seen even more restrictions imposed by the cost of living; this has further emphasised the inequalities and barriers that people were already facing.

We are a diverse region that faces many challenges, despite this these Active Lives results allow an opportunity for us to celebrate the work of our local organisations.

Luton Mosque Promotes Health and Unity: Masjid E Ali's Active Living Commitment

In Luton, Masjid E Ali champions holistic well-being by blending spirituality with physical vitality.

With accessible sports facilities, the mosque addresses the need for increased physical activity, breaking societal stigmas. Supported by Be Active's Together Fund, Masjid E Ali fosters a culture of health and vitality in its diverse community.

Rainbow Bedfordshire: Breaking Barriers for LGBTQ+ Inclusive Physical Activity

Bedfordshire-based LGBTQ+ organisation, Rainbow Bedfordshire, offers projects and activities that combat stigmas and social isolation while providing safe spaces for physical activity.

With support from Be Active's Together Fund project, Rainbow Bedfordshire continues to encourage LGBTQ+ individuals to engage in physical activity in welcoming environments.

Chair Yoga Empowers Older Adults and Those with Health Conditions

Eversholt Yoga tailors chair yoga sessions for older adults and individuals with long-term health conditions, addressing health inequalities.

With funding from Central Bedfordshire Council and Be Active's support, Eversholt's specialised sessions combat loneliness and promote active living.

Rob Purdie, Chair of Be Active says the following: “The Active Lives Adults results are a valuable resource to support the work that Be Active are doing in Bedfordshire.

"The team are making huge strides supporting our ambitions outlined in our strategy ‘Moving Forwards Together’ but we know that there is still plenty of work to do.”

As Bedfordshire navigates the complexities of demographic shifts, economic constraints, and social disparities, Be Active remains steadfast in its mission to promote physical activity and well-being for all residents.

About Be Active

Be Active are inspiring Bedfordshire to Move More!

We work to ensure movement is part of everyone's day to day life, we look to address the inequalities around access to physical activity across Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton.

