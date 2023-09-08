Barton Lodge’s Grand Opening Ushers in a New Era of Senior Living in Luton

Watch more videos on Shots!

Within the home, residents can escape to the world of cinema in the state-of-the-art theatre or embrace an active lifestyle at the fully-equipped gym. The tea room adds a touch of charm, while private dining facilities and a landscaped garden create the perfect setting for outdoor leisure.

Laura Gibney, Home Manager at Barton Lodge, shares, "Our vision for Barton Lodge is to craft an environment where every resident's story is cherished. We're not just offering care; we're creating memories and experiences that celebrate life."

Barton Lodge offers an array of engaging events, from culinary delights in baking sessions to creativity in writing classes, rhythm and movement in dancing, and strategic prowess in chess competitions. This vibrant community buzzes with energy, ensuring residents thrive in mind, body, and spirit.

DMP Healthcare's Barton Lodge Care Home

Barton Lodge is situated near an array of shops, restaurants, enriching residents' lives with access to cultural experiences.

"Location is a key part of our residents' happiness. We've chosen this location to give them not only a luxurious haven but also the convenience of city life at their fingertips," Laura remarks. Commuting is also a breeze with Luton and Leagrave Overground stations just a quick 10-minute drive away.