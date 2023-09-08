News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Barton Lodge’s Grand Opening Ushers in a New Era of Senior Living in Luton

Meet Luton's answer to luxurious senior living. Nestled on Birdsfoot Lane, this 70-bed wetroom en-suite haven is set to redefine the art of care, offering a blend of comfort and enjoyment.
By Zac AliContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Within the home, residents can escape to the world of cinema in the state-of-the-art theatre or embrace an active lifestyle at the fully-equipped gym. The tea room adds a touch of charm, while private dining facilities and a landscaped garden create the perfect setting for outdoor leisure.

Laura Gibney, Home Manager at Barton Lodge, shares, "Our vision for Barton Lodge is to craft an environment where every resident's story is cherished. We're not just offering care; we're creating memories and experiences that celebrate life."

Barton Lodge offers an array of engaging events, from culinary delights in baking sessions to creativity in writing classes, rhythm and movement in dancing, and strategic prowess in chess competitions. This vibrant community buzzes with energy, ensuring residents thrive in mind, body, and spirit.

DMP Healthcare's Barton Lodge Care HomeDMP Healthcare's Barton Lodge Care Home
DMP Healthcare's Barton Lodge Care Home
Most Popular

Barton Lodge is situated near an array of shops, restaurants, enriching residents' lives with access to cultural experiences.

"Location is a key part of our residents' happiness. We've chosen this location to give them not only a luxurious haven but also the convenience of city life at their fingertips," Laura remarks. Commuting is also a breeze with Luton and Leagrave Overground stations just a quick 10-minute drive away.

Get ready to embrace a new chapter in senior living as Barton Lodge emerges as a pioneer in Luton's care offerings. Experience exceptional care, exciting activities, and a strong sense of community.

Related topics:Luton