Be a Chum and come to Luton family fun day for mental health charity

Bedfordshire charity Chums is holding a family fun day on Saturday, August 18, and is inviting Luton families to come on down.

There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, ice-cream van, family fun (including guess the weight of the cake), a penalty shootout, tombola, pin the tail on the elephant, hook a duck, cupcake stall, craft stalls, and a magician.

There will also be hot food and a bar. Entry is free.

Chums is a mental health and emotional wellbeing service for young people.

The event will be held at Caddington Sports and Social Club, Manor Road, from 1pm until 4pm. For more information: 01525 863924.