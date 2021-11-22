Bedfordshire charity launches appeal to keep people warm this winter

Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation (BLCF) has launched its third winter appeal with the aim to help identify and provide financial support to those in crisis or financial hardship in our county. Working with key community organisations they can either assist with one-off fuel costs (helping to pay electric & gas bills) or providing essential items, such as warm clothing or bedding etc.

This appeal aims to remind the wider community that not everyone is able to heat their homes or care for their families as they may like. With the impacts of the pandemic still being felt, further compacted by rising fuel costs, cease to universal credit uplift and general rise to living costs, thousands will struggle to cover basic needs this winter.

BLCF are teaming up with 6 key organisations in the county to help identify those needing support: for Bedford- FACES & Queens Park Community Organisation (QPCO). In Central Beds- Home-Start Central Bedfordshire & Dunstable & District CAB and in Luton, their partners are Level Trust & Luton Irish Forum (as part of Luton Access).

Fears for the elderly over rising fuel costs

Francesca Johnstone, Head of Operations at BLCF commented “We have seen over the last 20+ months how the impact of the pandemic has affected to so many living in our community. The recent documentary from Channel 4 'Growing Up Poor' further highlighted the challenges a lot of families are facing at present.

"Our hope for this appeal is to highlight some very basic needs for vulnerable people trying to heat their homes, cook food and pay their electricity bills. Through last year’s appeal we were able to support 1,300 people, over a 3-month period, but we already know there is more demand this year. We’re asking those who are able to donate what they can to make a real tangible difference this winter.”