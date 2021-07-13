Bedfordshire family's mission to raise £500,000 to treat son's brain tumour

The family of a boy from Barton-le-Clay with an aggressive brain tumour are trying to raise £500,000 for pioneering treatment abroad.

In early April, 12-year-old George Fox began struggling with bad headaches.

But it took almost a month before he finally had a scan. His parents were alarmed when they were asked their consent for a second scan, this time with contrasting dye.

Louise Fox is fundraising £500,000 for son George to have pioneering treatment abroad

Mum Louise, 46, said: “I realised straight away this wasn’t good news.

“My husband Matt and I were taken into a side room where we were told that the scan had revealed a substantial brain tumour – exactly as we had suspected all along. It was 5cm across and in a very difficult location.

"They also said it looked like cancer.

“Our world literally fell apart. It was totally devastating and upsetting that George had been forced to suffer so badly...”

George was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he underwent a 10-hour craniotomy to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

Later on May 19, the family was handed the shattering news that George had an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), rare in children and with no known cure.

Louise added: “We were told that radiotherapy would help to hold it at bay, but to go and enjoy our time with George.

“We quickly learnt that treatments for GBM on the NHS have barely changed in decades and it is ‘a one size fits all’ approach.

“We realised that to give George the best chance we needed to look abroad to Germany and the United States for pioneering treatment.

“However, this kind of treatment, along with the expense of travel and accommodation for weeks or months on top, comes at a huge cost of up to £500,000.

“We launched a Gorgeous George crowdfunding appeal which to date has raised about £260,000.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of friends, family and complete strangers.

“We are also so grateful to the charity Brain Tumour Research for helping us raise awareness and for their work to find more effective treatments and ultimately a cure so families in the future won’t have to look abroad for help, like ours.”