Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust pays out £6.4 million in gynaecology negligence claims

A gynaecology chair stands in the consultation office. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images
New data has revealed how much Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has paid out in gynaecology negligence claims in the last five years.

A Freedom of Information request by Medical Negligence Assist revealed that of all NHS Trusts in England with gynaecology-related claims lodged against them, Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has paid out the highest amount in damages.

NHS Trusts in England have paid out £170m for such claims between financial years 2019 and 2024.

In Bedfordshire, the Trust has reported 40 gynaecology-related claims and incidents of medical negligence in the past five years.

And in that time, it has settled 19 claims with the damages coming to a total of £6,373,779.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust declined to comment on the figures.

Across the country, the top reasons for the negligence claims included failed sterilisation, operator error, wrong diagnosis, failure/delays in diagnosis and failure to act on abnormal test results.

