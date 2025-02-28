Better bones for Luton as charity project raises awareness of ‘silent disease’

A community-based project led by the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) saw a ‘bone health brunch’ event take place at the Centre for Youth and Community Development (CYCD) on Wednesday 26th February.

The project, known as Better Bones for Luton, aims to tackle what the charity calls “chronically low understanding” of bone health and risk factors for osteoporosis, including signposting to expert support and introducing the public to the ROS’ online osteoporosis risk checker.

Approximately 3.5 million people in the UK are estimated to be living with the condition, which causes bones to lose strength and break more easily. Despite being known as the silent disease due to the vast scale of under-diagnosis and low public awareness, half of women over the age of 50 are expected to break a bone as a result of osteoporosis.

Diagnosis rates in Luton are lower than the national average, with no Fracture Liaison Service (early diagnosis service for osteoporosis) at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Project Coordinator Maddy gives a talk at the event

The ROS, the UK’s largest national charity dedicated to improving bone health and beating osteoporosis, also recently launched a dedicated Luton support group for those who have concerns about their bone health or have been diagnosed with the condition, allowing them to connect with others experiencing similar situations.

Maddy Gamble, Community Project Coordinator, said: “Our bone health brunch has been a fantastic opportunity to spread the word about osteoporosis and our upcoming work in the area. We’re confident that our Better Bones for Luton project will positively impact the current health inequality across the city, and look forward to working alongside local organisations and volunteers to ensure that we can reach everyone in Luton.”

The project aims to support local events and health fairs in addition to visiting community groups and holding bone health workshops in venues across the city. To get involved, please email [email protected].

For more information about the Luton support group’s upcoming events, visit theros.org.uk/Luton. To assess your bone health by using the ROS online risk checker, visit theros.org.uk/luton-risk-checker.