Caddington publicans hosting Christmas fundraiser to thank L&D’s NICU for care of premature twins

A Caddington pub is hosting a Christmas market and lights switch-on in aid of the L&D’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, after the team cared for the couple’s premature twin girls.

James and Katie Young, of The Chequers, Luton Road, are inviting residents to go along this Saturday (November 30) and browse numerous stalls selling mulled wine, mince pies and a range of Christmas gifts, while enjoying festive music provided by the Munich Maestros oompah band.

James and Katie Young

Stalls will be open between 3pm and 9pm and the main lights switch-on will take place at 6pm.

There will be activities for all the family and several fundraising events throughout the day, including sweet and meat raffles, and the opportunity to win a Christmas hamper.

James, who has been running the pub with Katie for 18 months, said: “The NICU at Luton and Dunstable has a very special place in our hearts, as we had twin girls in April this year who were born premature and the staff were beyond incredible with us and the girls.

“We wanted to create an event that embraces the Christmas spirit and gives something back to this wonderful hospital.

“We came up with the idea of our very own Christmas market that will allow local businesses to show off their talents.

“We’ve partnered with the parish council as well and will be turning on our lights at the same time as the village green, so it will look fantastic.”

Katie added: “We may have only been here 18 months, but we love being part of this community, so it’s really important to us to be able to give something back and start the festive period off in the best way possible.”

The Chequers is part of Ei Publican Partnerships, which is encouraging its thousands of publicans across the country to host festive fundraisers.