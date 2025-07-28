There are some important steps you need to take to travel abroad with weight loss drugs 💉

It’s estimated that 1.5 million people in the UK take weight loss injections.

The NHS began offering weight loss jabs to those who meet the criteria in June.

With many of us preparing to go on our summer holiday, if you are taking Mounjaro there are some important things you need to know before taking your prescription abroad.

If you take weight loss medications and are preparing to go on your summer holidays there are some things you need to consider.

Travelling with weight loss jabs such as Mounjaro may seem daunting as you will have to follow specific storage instructions. However, there are simple steps you can take to make sure you keep up to date on your injections when abroad.

This is everything you need to know about how to travel with weight loss drugs, from keeping them cool to making sure you don’t get caught out at the airport.

Before travelling abroad with your weight loss medication it's important to be aware of the rules you need to follow. | Pexels/Matthew Turner, Scott Olson/Getty Images

Can I go on holiday with my weight loss drugs?

Yes, you can go on holiday with your weight loss medications but there are some things you need to be aware of - from storing your weight loss jabs safely at every step of your journey, to making sure you have a doctor’s note and copy of your prescription.

How to store Mounjaro while travelling?

Before even considering travelling with a weight loss jab, you need to first get a doctor’s note and copy of your prescription. Depending on your destination there may be additional documentation required, so it’s best to check this out in advance.

The next step is making sure your medication is kept cool at every stage of the journey. Keep your injections in your hand luggage at all times, you will need to declare it at security, so remember to keep it in its original packaging.

Invest in a cool pack bag to store your medication to make sure it stays at the right temperature throughout your journey, and confirm ahead with your hotel or accommodation that you will have access to a fridge you can store it in.

How long can Mounjaro be out of the fridge?

Before opening, your Mounjaro medications should be kept in the fridge. If your pens have been exposed to higher temperatures they should be disposed of using the sharp box provided.

Once a Mounjaro pen has been opened, it can be stored out of the refrigerator for up to 30 days at a temperature of 30°C or less.

Are there countries where weight loss injections are banned?

There are some destinations where weight loss medications such as Mounjaro are restricted, meaning you may require additional documentation or have restrictions on the amount of medication you can bring into the country.

It’s important that before you fly you check the medical regulations of the country you are visiting, you can do this on GOV.UK.

