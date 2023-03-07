Clinic opens in Boots in Luton - giving you the chance to learn more about your health
It gives volunteers information about their health including blood pressure and cholesterol
The Boots store in The Mall Luton is taking part in a nationwide scheme to get people healthy.
Our Future Health, the UK’s largest health research programme, has opened a clinic in the branch.
It’s one of 25 clinics nationwide and aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.
At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be able to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and take part in cutting-edge research studies.
Working with the NHS, the programme is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new mobile clinics. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.
Dr Raghib Ali OBE, Chief Medical Officer at Our Future Health, said: “Our mobile clinics moving to five new areas is going to provide more even more people with an opportunity to take part, learn more about their own health and help people live healthier lives for longer. By putting our clinics in supermarket carparks we’re making it easy and convenient for everyone to contribute to health research, particularly people who have never done something like this before.”