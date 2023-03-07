The Boots store in The Mall Luton is taking part in a nationwide scheme to get people healthy.

Our Future Health, the UK’s largest health research programme, has opened a clinic in the branch.

It’s one of 25 clinics nationwide and aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

A mobile hub has opened at Boots in Luton

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be able to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Working with the NHS, the programme is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new mobile clinics. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

