Computer boost for Luton-based homeless charity

A Luton-based charity has received reconditioned tablets as part of a scheme to help disadvantaged communities.

NOAH (New Opportunities and Horizons) received 80 tablets after Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) hooked up with The Turing Trust to give a second life to old and unused Android tablets.

NOAH works across Bedfordshire offering hope and support to people struggling against homelessness and exclusion. The 80 tablets the charity received will help service users and beneficiaries improve their computer skills, helping individuals to build CVs and apply for jobs.

Ian McLaren, Chief Financial Officer at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re proud to be working with The Turing Trust to ensure our old tech doesn’t go to waste. These donations will make a real difference to those who don’t have the luxury of easily accessing technology. With help from NOAH, we’re giving those that need it most the opportunity to access educational tools and other programmes that will help improve essential skills.”

Paul Prosser, Head of Welfare services at NOAH Enterprise, said: “We recognised that many of our clients did not have digital confidence or competence, which made self-administration of many of the online portals that they use very challenging and forced them to be reliant on friends and NOAH staff. The tablets are enabling us to coach people through the digital world to help them future-proof their understanding of web platforms and to empower and build self-esteem so that vulnerable people can live their own lives.”