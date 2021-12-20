Boost for Covid battle in Luton as vaccination centre re-opens

A vaccination centre will re-open today (Monday) at Farley Hill Community Centre, Luton to give residents the opportunity to get boosted in a bid to combat the Omicron variant.

As the effort to vaccinate the local population increases, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group says the opening of more vaccination centres will ensure that residents have as many opportunities as possible to get their jab by increasing the number of available appointments in the area.

Felicity Cox, Chief Executive Designate, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System, said: “We are working with all of our great partners across BLMK to protect our local population and respond to the new threat from the Omicron variant. The opening of two new vaccination centres [one has also opened at Stadium MK today] will allow us to increase the number of appointments available to our population each day, making it even easier for residents to get their jab at a time and place most convenient for them.

Farley Hill Community Centre (Google)