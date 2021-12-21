Christmas and New Year closure dates for Luton and Bedfordshire large vaccination centres

COVID-19 large vaccination centres across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) will temporarily close over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The vaccination centres are due to close on 25 and 26 December, with bookable appointments at all the mass vaccination centres on 24 December. Saxon Court in Milton Keynes will also be offering limited walk-in facilities on 24 December.

They will reopen on Monday 27 December 2021; when they will continue to offer first, second and booster COVID-19 jabs across a number of locations in BLMK.

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme from NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Just as we are celebrating the one year anniversary of the start of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme, this is a good reminder that locally, we have delivered over 1.5 million jabs to our populations, which is a fantastic achievement.

“Our vaccinators will be back to offer life-saving COVID-19 jabs from the 27 December, so do make sure you get yours as soon as it is due.”

Vaccination centres will also be closed on 1, and 2 January, reopening on Monday 3 January 2022.

Vaccination centres will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve however, on these days they will only be accessible via pre-booked appointments. These slots can be booked via the National Booking System or via 119.

For details of walk-in first, second and booster dose vaccination sites, and opening times please visit BLMK COVID-19 drop-in vaccination web page. Alternatively, people can book their first, second or booster doses over the phone by calling 119 or by logging on to the NHS website.

Large vaccination centres that will be closed over Christmas and New Year are:

Bedford Heights, Manton Lane, Bedford MK41 7BJ

Redgrave Centre, 27 Redgrave Gardens, Luton LU3 3QN

Saxon Court, 502 Avebury Boulevard, Milton Keynes MK9 3HS

Watling House, High St North, Dunstable LU6 1LF

Dr Sarah Whiteman, GP and Chair of BLMK CCG said: “We know that Christmas is a hugely important time when people want to get together with family and friends and celebrate. This is a reminder that we should still practice those essential basics. These are: meet people outside if possible; open doors and windows to let in fresh air if meeting people inside; limit the number of people you meet and avoid crowded places; wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitiser regularly throughout the day; and finally, stay at home and get a test as soon as possible if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.”