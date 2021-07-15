Coronavirus latest: 129 new cases and one death recorded in Luton today

The total number of cases in the borough now stands at 23,448 (+129).

Over the past seven days, 743 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Luton up by 220 (+42.1%) from the previous week.

Three deaths have been reported in Luton over the past seven days, with 508 in total since the pandemic began - using the lower estimate of 'deaths reported in 28 days of a positive test'.

Coronavirus (stock image)

The case rate in Luton is 294.3 per 100,000.

Although cases are increasing in Luton, they are not occurring at the same rate as other parts of the country. South Tyneside has the worst case rate in England at 1,398.2.

Public Health England reports that 120,802 (63.7%) adults in Luton have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 84,020 (44.3%) have received both doses.

There have been 5,281,098 lab-confirmed cases across the UK, up by a daily rise of 48,553.

128,593deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive test, up by 63 today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday that the planned lifting of Covid restrictions will go ahead on Monday, July 19.