Coronavirus latest: 177 new cases in Luton today

The total number of cases in the borough now stands at 24,018 (+177).

Over the past seven days, 809 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Luton up by 147 (+22.2%) from the previous week.

No new deaths have been reported in Luton today, with 508 in total since the pandemic began - using the lower estimate of 'deaths reported in 28 days of a positive test'.

177 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Luton today

The case rate in Luton is 337.9 per 100,000.

Public Health England reports that 121,839 (64.2%) adults in Luton have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 85,966 (45.3%) have received both doses.

There have been 5,519,602 lab-confirmed cases across the UK, up by a daily rise of 46,558.