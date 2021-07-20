Coronavirus latest: 177 new cases in Luton today
177 new instances of coronavirus have been recorded in Luton today, according to Public Health England statistics.
The total number of cases in the borough now stands at 24,018 (+177).
Over the past seven days, 809 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Luton up by 147 (+22.2%) from the previous week.
No new deaths have been reported in Luton today, with 508 in total since the pandemic began - using the lower estimate of 'deaths reported in 28 days of a positive test'.
The case rate in Luton is 337.9 per 100,000.
Public Health England reports that 121,839 (64.2%) adults in Luton have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 85,966 (45.3%) have received both doses.
There have been 5,519,602 lab-confirmed cases across the UK, up by a daily rise of 46,558.
128,823 deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive test, up by 96 today.