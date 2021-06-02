Coronavirus latest: 18 new cases and zero deaths in Luton today

Coronavirus (stock image)

The total number of cases in the borough now stands at 21,118 (+18).

Over the past seven days, 169 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Luton, up by 68 (+67.3%) from the previous week.

No deaths were reported today in Luton, with 500 in total since the pandemic began.

The case rate in Luton is 71.3 per 100,000.

No new vaccine data has been uploaded today. Yesterday (Tuesday), Public Health England reported that 98,144 (52%) adults in Luton have received their first vaccine dose, up by 233. Meanwhile, 59,171 (31.4%) people had received both doses, up by 675.

There have been 4,494,699 lab-confirmed cases across the UK, up by a daily rise of 4,330.