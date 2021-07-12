Coronavirus latest: 60 new cases recorded in Luton today

The total number of cases in the borough now stands at 23,086 (+60).

Over the past seven days, 642 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Luton up by 208 (+47.9%) from the previous week.

Two new deaths have been reported in Luton over the past seven days, with 507 in total since the pandemic began - using the lower estimate of 'deaths reported in 28 days of a positive test'.

Coronavirus (stock image)

The case rate in Luton is 276.9 per 100,000.

Although cases are increasing in Luton, they are not occurring at the same rate as other parts of the country. South Tyneside has the worst case rate in England at 1,308.2.

Public Health England reports that 120,079 (63.3%) adults in Luton have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 82,898 (43.7%) have received both doses.

There have been 5,155,243 lab-confirmed cases across the UK, up by a daily rise of 34,471.

128,431 deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive test, up by 6 today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give further details this evening about the planned lifting of Covid restrictions on July 19.

Last week, over 100 scientists signed an open letter in medical journal The Lancet calling the plans "a dangerous and unethical experiment".