Council urges Luton residents to keep trying despite Covid jab booking delays

Luton Council is urging people to keep trying after the NHS booking system for Covid jabs became overloaded today.

It followed a televised plea from Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday (Sunday) urging people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible as fears grow over the impact of the Omicron variant of the disease. People have reported long delays in booking jabs and boosters after Mr Johnson said the aim was for one million jabs a day to be done by the end of the year.

In a Facebook statement the council said: "We have been advised that the COVID vaccine booking service is currently facing extremely high demand so is operating a queueing system.

The notice currently greeting people trying to book their jabs

"For users aged 18-29, please be aware that booking opens on Wednesday, December 15.

"For all others experiencing waits, we would advise trying again later today or tomorrow."

And Luton councillor Abbas Hussain urged everyone to get a jab after praising NHS staff when he received his booster yesterday.

He said: "Thanks to wonderful NHS staff at Redgrave Gardens Vaccination Centre Marsh Farm Luton, for giving me my booster jab.

"If you only had two doses of vaccine, you have very little protection against Omicron. Booster jabs are important.