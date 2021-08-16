Covid-19 latest: Luton records 100 new cases in the last 24 hours

Luton has recorded 100 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 16).

The total for the borough is now 26,491, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 311.9 per 100,000 population (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 11).

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Luton, the total is 515, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 28,438 to 6,295,613. The number of deaths has risen by 26 to 130,979.

As of August 15, in the UK, 47,333,702 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,703,581 had received their second dose.

And in Luton, 125,665 people (66 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 98,337 (51.6 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.