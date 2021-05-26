Have case rates risen, fallen or stayed the same in your area?

Covid infections rose 533% in one area of Luton in the third week of May - here are the full statistics

12 out of 21 neighbourhoods saw an increase in their infection rate

By Steve Sims
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:13 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:24 pm

Lockdown is gradually lifting in Luton and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising. And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK. There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant. The latest figures for Luton show 12 out of 21 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May. Meanwhile 7 neighbourhoods had fewer than three cases, and there were four where cases had fallen. Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opening to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between May 13 and May 20, which stayed the same, and which saw a decrease. Note: Where cases rates are between 0 and 2 the Government will not give out exact numbers to avoid identifying individual people.

1.

Bury Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 533% from 26.6 per 100,000 people on May 13 to 168.4 on May 20. PHOTO: Google

Buy photo

2.

New Town has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80% from 35.7 per 100,000 people on May 13 to 64.2 on May 20. PHOTO: Google

Buy photo

3.

Challney has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 40% from 42.3 per 100,000 people on May 13 to 59.2 on May 20. PHOTO: Google

Buy photo

4.

Central Luton & Park Town has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 10% from 63.1 per 100,000 people on May 13 to 69.5 on May 20. PHOTO: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6