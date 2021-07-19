'Get the vaccine' urges council as Luton marks Freedom Day

'Freedom Day' means that face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gatherings have gone, the work from home guidance no longer applies and social distancing rules ended at one minute past midnight.

Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.

Julia Horsman, project manager at Luton Business Improvement District (BID), said: “We are delighted that the town centre is able to fully reopen today, along with the rest of the country as restrictions are lifted.

Luton town centre

"Our town centre BID businesses are looking forward to continuing to welcome shoppers and visitors to Luton in a clean, safe and secure way.

“Retail, leisure and hospitality businesses have been listening to their customers and working extremely hard to implement different processes to best suit their business, with the full support of Luton BID, to ensure that everyone continues to feel comfortable when in the town centre.”

Despite this, local authorities are recommending people continue to be vigilant as case numbers rise across the country.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: "Rates in Luton remain high and for this reason, our advice to businesses and individuals from July 19 remains the same - act with caution and consideration for others.

"We continue to remind everyone to observe hands, face, space and fresh air.

"Data shows that the best weapon against serious health complications from coronavirus is to get the vaccine and so we would urge everyone 18 years and over to book one as soon as possible.