People across Bedfordshire are being encouraged to get their Covid booster and flu vaccination.

Community pharmacies, some GP practices, large vaccination centres and outreach teams have been vaccinating those who are eligible.

If you do book an appointment, attend these on time and arrive no more 10 minutes before your appointment.

A patient receives an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine

Wrap up well but wear thin layers (with short sleeves as your base layer) of clothing are recommended.

Don’t turn up requesting a vaccine without an appointment.

Housebound residents will be offered a vaccine within their own home or place of residence. A special roving team of vaccinators is delivering that service.

If you haven’t been contacted by your GP practice by 1st December 1, call them.