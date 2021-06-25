England’s Covid restrictions are expected to be in place until 19 July. Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising. The latest figures for Luton show 6 out of 21 neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June. Meanwhile 13 neighbourhoods had falling case rates and 2 were unchanged. Luton recorded 196 cases in the seven days to 18 June, a rate of 92 per 100,000 people. As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and largest drops in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.