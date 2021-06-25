Did cases fall or rise in your part of Luton?

Luton areas where Covid infections rose and fell in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ nears

6 neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections, while there was a drop in 13 areas

By Steve Sims
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 12:08 am
Updated Saturday, 26th June 2021, 12:10 am

England’s Covid restrictions are expected to be in place until 19 July. Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising. The latest figures for Luton show 6 out of 21 neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June. Meanwhile 13 neighbourhoods had falling case rates and 2 were unchanged. Luton recorded 196 cases in the seven days to 18 June, a rate of 92 per 100,000 people. As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and largest drops in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.

1.

Dallow Road has seen rates of positive Covid cases decrease by 81% from 231 per 100,000 people on June 11 to 44 on June 18. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Buy photo

2.

Bramingham has seen rates of positive Covid cases decrease by 53% from 181.7 per 100,000 people on June 11 to 84.8 on June 18. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Buy photo

3.

Montrose Avenue has seen rates of positive Covid cases decrease by 50% from 58.3 per 100,000 people on June 11 to 29.1 on June 18. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Buy photo

4.

St Anns Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases decrease by 44% from 166.7 per 100,000 people on June 11 to 92.6 on June 18. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Buy photo
LutonEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 6