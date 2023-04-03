News you can trust since 1891
Luton records one covid death in the past week

Coronavirus still continues to have an impact in Luton after another death was recorded in the town over the latest weekly period.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:04 BST
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 809 people had died in the area by March 16.

They were among 21,575 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 30 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 186,971 deaths have been recorded in England.

