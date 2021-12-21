Mobile vaccination centre re-opens at Inspire Sports Village in Luton due to public demand

Luton residents are to benefit from more opportunities to get their Covid jab as a new vaccination site opens this Wednesday (December 22).

In addition to the vaccination centres already open at Redgrave Children and Young People’s Centre, Farley Hill Community Centre and community pharmacies across the town, an additional mobile vaccination bus will now be based at Inspire Sports Village from Wednesday 22 December - to allow local residents to walk up without an appointment to get their 1st, 2nd or booster vaccine.

The mobile unit will be open from daily from Wednesday this week for walk-in vaccinations. For the most up to date information on opening times, please visit: www.blmk.nhs.uk/drop-in.

Inspire Sports Village

Abbe Robertson, Immunisation Lead at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust (HCT) who runs the unit, said: “The re-opening of the Inspire Sports Village vaccination site is a fantastic boost for the vaccination programme in the Stopsley area of Luton. This was a very popular site previously during the pandemic and we are happy to see it open once again.

“We will be welcoming walk-in appointments from Wednesday. If you are planning to come and get your vaccine, please wrap up warm as it is cold outside.”

Sally Cartwright, Director of Public Health in Luton, said: “This vaccination site will provide us with much-needed capacity in an area in which our community have been requesting additional vaccine sites for some time, so it is great that we have been able to make this available. This will ensure that our local population are able to get their vaccinations as quickly as possible.

“I would encourage anyone who has not had their Covid-19 vaccine, and in particular the booster vaccine, to come forward to get protected and keep Luton safe. There are a lot of available appointments across Luton on the national booking system and opportunities to walk-in without an appointment.”

The Inspire Sports Village is at Butterfield Green Road off Hitchin Road.