Moderna vaccine now available at two Luton pharmacies

NHS Beds Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) confirms that the Moderna vaccine is now available at Booths Pharmacy in The Mall and the Acorn Pharmacy.

The news follows recent figures that within BLMK over a million first and second doses have been given so far.

With vaccinations now open to all those aged 18 and over the CCG is keen to ensure all those eligible to be vaccinated receive the life-saving jab.

Moderna vaccinations are now available at two sites in Luton

Fiona Garnett, associate director of Medicines Optimisation for BLMK CCG, said: “It is good news that we can now offer a third jab that is safe and effective to use against Covid.

“The Moderna vaccine uses a similar technology to the Pfizer jab making it suitable for under 40s but does not require the same -70c storage.”

Adults aged under 40, or anyone else who still needs to book their jab, will be able to select one of these sites through the national booking centre www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or calling 119 between 7am and 11pm any day of the week.