Omicron warning for Luton residents as council says face coverings are not always being worn

Health bosses in Luton are calling for people to come forward for their vaccines and to be extra vigilant in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and new rules coming into place.

The government has announced yesterday (Wednesday) that England will move to Plan B in response to the risks of the Omicron variant.

This means - from December 10 face coverings will be required by law in most indoor settings; from December 13 office workers who can work from home should do so; from December 15 certain venues and events will be required by law to check that all visitors aged 18 years or over are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or have an exemption. More information about the new rules can be found on the government website www.gov.uk/coronavirusBut with many people travelling and coming together for gatherings in the run-up to Christmas, council health officials are stressing that measures such as vaccination, hand hygiene, ventilation and regular testing remain critical to slowing the spread of the virus and keeping people safe.

Despite the fact that it is now a legal requirement in England to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, the council says it is apparent that in Luton face coverings are not always being worn. Whilst this alone will not stop the spread, it is one of the measures to help in the fight against the virus.

Sally Cartwright, Interim Director of Public Health, today issued a plea to the community of Luton to be vigilant during this winter period. She said: “With the emergence of another COVID-19 variant, it’s more important than ever that local residents remain safe and protected during the winter period.

“I am calling on everyone in Luton to play their part and would really encourage people to take a lateral flow test (LFT) before attending crowded places or meeting friends during the Christmas period and only go out if it is negative. If you test positive or have coronavirus symptoms stay at home, self-isolate and order a free PCR test.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of having the COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible and to encourage take-up within the whole family. It is great that within Luton we have lots of opportunities to get the COVID-19 jab, including walk-ins and bookable appointments. You can take advantage of our free taxi service if transport is an issue.

“We know that having the first, second and booster doses may not stop you from catching the virus, but it will give you protection that could prevent you ending up in hospital with critical symptoms and tragically, even facing death.”

Cllr Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for Public Health, said: “We want families to enjoy the Christmas holiday this year but safely, and it is so important that everyone gets vaccinated, to protect the whole community.

“We must not forget the basics to keep safe, it is really important that people keep social contact with those they do not live with to a minimum. If you are meeting inside, ensure that rooms are well ventilated and you take a COVID-19 test if you are going to places where people gather.”

