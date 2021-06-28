One million Covid-19 vaccines issued across Luton, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

One million vaccines have been administered across Luton, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

NHS Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) says it is "delighted" with the achievement.

Since the vaccination programme started, hundreds of staff and volunteers have pulled out the stops across the region to deliver the vaccination programme.

Venues have included rugby grounds, churches and mosques, community centres and council halls, GP practices, hospitals, pharmacies and even a bus which travelled around Luton.

Dr Ed Sivills, medical director at the CCG said: “It's been a wonderful achievement to have seen so many of our population vaccinated. Our vaccination programme has been administered by a truly wonderful partnership between our primary care networks, community health providers and a large group of volunteers.

"We were delighted when we hit half a million first dose vaccinations; since then the number has risen steadily.

"Our attention has now turned to BLMK’s younger residents. I urge everyone to book their vaccination or use one of the walk-in opportunities.”

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chairman of the CCG, said: “The vaccinations have been administered by our brilliant GPs, the large vaccination centres, and now 32 pharmacies.

"All of this has been delivered with the support of a large group of volunteers who we can’t thank enough.

“The millionth vaccination is a huge milestone and something for us to celebrate, we have come a long way in a short period of time. I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the local vaccination programme, they are a credit to the NHS and to the patients we serve.

"In addition, our local authorities, sports and travel businesses have provided invaluable support. I would like to remind people to attend for their second dose of the vaccine as you need both doses to give you the maximum protection.”