Sajid Javid rules out any further Covid restrictions for England before 2022

Following this briefing, it was rumoured that the Prime Minister would not immediately introduce any new restrictions, with Mr Javid confirming that this is the case until 31 December.

He said: “We look at the data on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.

“But there will be no further measures before the new year. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations.”

Around 90% of new Covid-19 cases reported in England are believed to be the Omicron variant.

The Health Secretary urged the public to ring in the New Year with outdoor celebrations and asked that those celebrating test before meeting with others.

He added: “Please remain cautious and when we get into the new year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least.”

What else did Sajid Javid say about Omicron?

The move to not announce new restrictions in England comes after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all announced new restrictions which were put in place from Boxing Day onwards.

Mr Javid believed that England has made “the right decision” in their fight against the coronavirus.

He said: “It’s for each country that makes up the United Kingdom to decide how it wants to go forward.

“So for example in England, we decided back in July that we would open up in the summer.

“I think we look back now and that has been the right decision.”

Mr Javid continued to urge those eligible to get their Covid-19 vaccines and booster jabs after revealing that a “disproportionate” number of unvaccinated people were being admitted to hospital.