Six die from Covid in Luton in the past week
A total of 791 people have died of covid in the area
Six people have been recorded as dying with coronavirus in the past week in Luton.
A total of 791 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday).
They were among 20,754 deaths recorded across the East of England.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Luton.
A total of 180,091 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.