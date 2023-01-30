Six people in Luton have died after a positive covid test in the past week

A total of 791 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday).

They were among 20,754 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Luton.