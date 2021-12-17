Total of 2,185 weekly Covid cases in Central Bedfordshire is a new record high

A new record high in Covid-19 cases in Central Bedfordshire has been reported in the latest weekly figures, with all wards for Leighton-Linslade showing more than 100 cases.

Over the last week (week ending December 15), new cases have gone up by six to 2,185 (743.0 cases per 100,000) with rates again highest among 5-10 year olds and 40-49 year olds. There were 6 deaths in the last reporting week.

Most affected wards in the last 7 days were: Flitwick 166, Ampthill 147, Leighton Buzzard South 137, Stotfold and Langford 135, Linslade 114, Biggleswade North 112, Leighton Buzzard North 104, Biggleswade South 100, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine 96, Arlesey 93, Dunstable-Watling 86, Dunstable-Northfields 82, Potton 74, Sandy 73, Dunstable-Icknield 62, Houghton Hall 59, Silsoe and Shillington 51, Toddington 51, Shefford 48, Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield 47, Caddington 46, Dunstable-Manshead 42, Dunstable-Central 37, Barton-le-Clay 33, Houghton Conquest and Haynes 32, Aspley and Woburn 30, Parkside 30, Northill 27, Heath and Reach 26, Tithe Farm 23, Eaton Bray 18.

Vaccinations at Chicksands this week

Neighbouring council areas were as follows: Bedford 1,079 new cases, up 134 (617.7 cases per 100,000) with no deaths reported; Luton 1,070 new cases, up 37 (501.1 cases per 100,000) with 2 deaths reported; and Milton Keynes 2,120 new cases, up 133 (784.6 cases per 100,000) and 3 deaths reported.

"To find out when you are eligible or if you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the local NHS Frequently Asked Questions page or the page dedicated to boosters.

"The NHS has stepped up the vaccination campaign to provide more opportunities for people to get their first, second or booster vaccine at locations across BLMK. They offer pre-booked appointments and walk-ins."

Find out where you can walk in to get your vaccine at https://www.blmkccg.nhs.uk/covid-19/drop-in-covid-19-vaccination-sessions-available/Anyone who has difficulty getting to the vaccine centres can book FREE transport through the Vaxi Cab service here.