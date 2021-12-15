Two confirmed Omicron cases in Luton with more 'probable'

Luton has had two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with "a number of probable and possible others" still to be confirmed, according to a report to the borough council's health and wellbeing board.

There have been 40,076 coronavirus cases in Luton and the case rate was 439.8 per 100,000 at the weekend, said the report.

"Case rates in Luton, East of England, and nationally are steadily increasing," it warned. "Luton’s rates are currently below the east of England average and similar to England overall.

"Luton has for a large proportion of the pandemic had ‘enduring case rates’, defined as rates which remain high and above the national average for long periods of time.

"The causes of these rates are mainly because of the wider determinants of health. The town has a slightly different profile of cases, often having a delayed and more enduring peak."

Hospitalisations locally currently appear to be decreasing, after a slow increase in the preceding few months aligned with an increase in community cases, added the report.

"The new variant of concern Omicron has been identified and it has been confirmed that there's community transmission of this variant.

"Early evidence shows there's likely some escape from vaccine protection with this new variant, but that the booster jab provides good protection to counteract this

"In Luton, we've had two confirmed cases of Omicron to date, and a number of probable and possible cases that have not yet been sequenced.

"Confirmed and probable cases are followed up by the public health team to ensure that contacts have been identified, are isolating, and all further protection actions are in place.

"There's not currently evidence of greater severity of disease with the new variant. In addition to Omicron we had been seeing an increase in 'delta plus' variant, which we've been monitoring closely."

As part of the local outbreak control plan, the council hosts a weekly outbreak management cell, with participation from NHS partners, Public Health England and Bedfordshire Police. This group meets weekly to review current data trends and notified outbreaks, and to agree and implement mitigating actions.

Luton still has well below the national average when it comes to vaccine uptake and when compared to similar local authorities, explained the report.

"We continue to work closely with NHS colleagues to increase the number of people vaccinated. Altogether 141,000 local residents have received at least one dose up to December 5. At 70.2 per cent for everyone aged 12 and above, this is the 20th lowest uptake out of 181 UK upper tier local authorities.

"We're working with the CCG to increase outreach and uptake. This has involved promotion campaigns, people out in Luton talking to residents about the vaccination to reassure and provide facts, and offering a taxi to help get people to their vaccinations for those with transport difficulties.