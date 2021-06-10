Vaccine rollout expanded to pharmacies across Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

A total of 32 community pharmacies are now offering vaccinations protecting against COVID-19. These are located right across Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

In south Bedfordshire, the pharmacies now offering vaccines are:

> Acorn Pharmacy, Dallow Road, Luton;

The vaccine rollout has been expanded to pharmacies across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes

> Farley Hill Chemist, Market Square, Luton;

> Blenheim Pharmacy, Blenheim Crescent, Luton;

> Denbigh Pharmacy, Denbigh Road, Luton;

> Warden Hill Chemist Ltd, Barton Road, Luton;

> Calverton Pharmacy, Calverton Road, Luton;

> Halfway Pharmacy, Dunstable Road, Luton;

> Makan's Pharmacy, Dunstable Road, Luton;

> Avicenna Pharmacy, The Green, Luton;

> Jardines Pharmacy, Oakley Road, Luton;

> Avicenna Pharmacy, Katherine Drive, Dunstable;

> Herington Chemist, High Street South, Dunstable;

> Lloyds Pharmacy, Market Square, Leighton Buzzard;

> Jardines Pharmacy, Enterprise Court, Leighton Buzzard.

These pharmacies are part of hundreds of pharmacy sites nationally to join the vaccination programme, providing more choice and flexibility for people to book their appointments.

The NHS opened up bookings to people aged 25 years and older this week as the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history continues to roll out.

Fiona Garnett, of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I’m really pleased that we can announce a number of new community pharmacy sites which will be offering the life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations to patients in BLMK.

"These pharmacies will provide more locations for patients to choose from when booking their appointment via the national booking system.

“The COVID-19 vaccination programme in BLMK continues to go from strength to strength. Pharmacies are highly experienced in giving vaccinations and provide an extra choice for people when booking their vaccine via the national NHS booking system.

"It is fantastic that pharmacies are joining the fight against COVID-19. Pharmacists sit at the heart of the community, so we are delighted to use their expertise to help deliver the national NHS coronavirus vaccination programme.

“This is just one of many examples of how pharmacy teams have helped support patients, the public and the nation during the pandemic.”

In order to book a jab at these new vaccination sites residents can access the National Booking System via nhs.uk/covid-vaccination. People can book both jabs at the same time, and those who cannot go online can call the service for free on 119 for extra support in doing so.