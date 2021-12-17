Weekly Omicron figures reveal 38 confirmed new cases in Central Bedfordshire and 51 in Luton
There are hundreds of suspected cases too
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:20 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:22 pm
Latest Omicron statistics reveal that Central Bedfordshire is 43rd in the country for cases/suspected cases in the list of 309 local authorities, while Luton is placed 55th.
The figures out today from The UK Health Security Agency, cover the week up to December 15.
Central Bedfordshire had 38 new cases, with a further 315 suspected cases - a total of 353.
Luton's total is 310, consisting of 51 new cases and 259 suspected cases.