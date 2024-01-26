Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Borough Council is urging parents in the town to protect their children against measles as cases continue to increase around the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported an increase in measles in places including Birmingham, Sheffield and London and has encouraged parents and carers to check that they and their children have had two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine gives protection for life against measles, mumps and rubella. Those children or adults who may have missed one or both of these vaccinations in the past, can still get protected by taking up the vaccine now from GPs.

Measles is highly contagious and can lead to complications that could require hospitalisation and on rare occasions can lead to long term disability or death. Babies and people with weakened immune systems are at even more risk of developing complications.

The council is appealing to parents to take up the offer of the MMR vaccination for their children when offered at one year of age and as a pre-school booster at three years, four months of age. Parents can also check their child’s Red Book to see if they’ve had MMR vaccinations.

Anyone with symptoms is also being advised to stay at home and phone their GP or NHS 111 for advice. Measles symptoms to be aware of include a high fever; sore, red, watery eyes; coughing; aching and feeling generally unwell and a blotchy red brown rash, which usually appears after the initial symptoms.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio older with responsibility for public health, said: “Measles is extremely infectious and sadly in some instances can have very serious long term and life changing consequences.

“The best protection against measles is the MMR vaccination. Two doses of the MMR vaccine provides lifelong protection – so it’s important if you or your child are not up to date to please contact your GP for an appointment to get vaccinated. We are also appealing to schools, faith and community leaders to spread the word to help protect Luton’s children.”

Sally Cartwright, director of Public Health, said: “Currently, we are not aware of any cases of measles in Luton, however, local vaccine uptake is low, with on average, 3 in every 10 children missing or not up to date with important vaccines. This means the risk of infection and passing it on is much higher.

“It’s easy to prevent children from catching this serious illness by getting vaccinated and would also stop them from being sent home from school to self-isolate for three weeks if there was an outbreak. If you or your child have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine, don’t delay get vaccinated now. If you have any concerns about the MMR vaccination please speak to your GP, health visitor or school immunisation team.

“Regular catch-up and community clinics are also taking place around Luton, parents will receive invites directly to their home address or from their child’s school and we will also promote them via local media and social media channels. Please respond if invited.”