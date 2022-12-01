Covid-19 vaccination centre in Luton will close in two weeks - here's why

A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Luton will close in two weeks.

Luton Wellbeing Hub, The Mall, will shut its doors on Wednesday, December 14. However, eligible people will be able to "grab a jab" up to and including that date, with no appointment needed.

The decision is due to changes to the delivery Covid-19 vaccination to resemble vaccinations, such as flu.

After the closure, residents can still go to most pharmacies, GP practices, ‘pop up’ vaccination centres, and outreach clinics.

Covid-19 autumn boosters are available to people who are: aged 50 or over; pregnant; aged five and over and at high risk due to a health condition; aged five and over and at high risk because of a weakened immune system; aged 16 and over and lives with someone who has a weakened immune system; aged 16 and over and a carer, either paid or unpaid; a frontline health and social care worker.

