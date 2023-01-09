Cycle hire scheme launched for residents of new housing estates in Houghton Regis

A bike hire scheme has been introduced for new housing estates in Houghton Regis

A bike hire scheme has been launched for residents of new housing estates at Bidwell West and Linmere in Houghton Regis.

The scheme is being run by Beds Central Council as a 12-month pilot in partnership with cycle hire company App-Bike and funding by a housing developer.

A total of 15 bicycles will be available for residents to use 24/7 across five locations using the App-Bike app.

The pilot scheme offers residents access to a low-cost sustainable transport option with users being able to choose from a pay as you go tariff, with hire available at £1.50 per hour or a £5 monthly membership, offering two hours’ free hire each day, then £1 per hour after.

Depending on uptake the council may introduce similar pilot schemes in other areas across Central Beds.

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Public Protection, said: “We are delighted to be launching a cycle hire scheme for residents in the new developments in Houghton Regis. It is an exciting opportunity to help improve local air quality, get more people active and out of their cars for short, local journeys.

“We’re committed to remove barriers to accessing sustainable transport and hope residents will engage with the pilot and provide feedback on their experiences so we can look at the possibility of providing a permanent service in the future.”

Each bicycle provides a comfortable ride experience, with:

> Three-speed internal gearing

> Dynamo lighting

> Internal braking system

> Front carrier (for loads of up to 5kg)

> Puncture resistant tyres