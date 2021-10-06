Dad smashes his target in London Marathon run for 'wonderful' Luton charity

A Luton dad has set his sights on more fundraising feats after running the London Marathon for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Rayman Khan, 47, an ambassador for Luton-based international aid organisation Crisis Aid, chose to raise funds for charity Friends of Bright Eyes (FOBE) when he was drawn in the ballot for the showpiece event.

After completing the gruelling 26.2 miles on Sunday and having met his original fundraising target of £7,000, he is pushing to breaking the £10,000 barrier in donations.

Rayman Khan at the London Marathon

“It was a tough experience, but I am pleased to have been able to have had this opportunity to help such a wonderful charity in FOBE,” said Rayman, who has a daughter with autism.

“I’ve been amazed by the support I’ve received and would love to do something like this again.”

"FOBE is a charity that is close to my heart, as I have a very special person who I love dearly, my beautiful daughter Anniyah, who has additional special needs. Even though Anniyah doesn’t use the services provided by FOBE, I understand the value and the important need for organisations such as FOBE."

Luton based FOBE has been supporting children with disabilities since 1993, providing respite care for families in the town. They are one of Crisis Aid’s local partner charities.

“As well as supporting numerous causes internationally as part of our humanitarian relief work, we are proud to support causes, such as FOBE, as part of our local partnership working,” said Mahmood Shah, of Crisis Aid.

“We are proud of Rayman for his feat in running the London Marathon. He is a great example of the goodwill and generosity that people in our town are renowned for.”

Mohammed Yasir, project manager for FOBE, added: “We are deeply appreciative to Rayman and Crisis Aid for thinking of us. The funds will help FOBE provide inclusive activity clubs for local children.

“The support for Rayman has been immense. We would love for him to exceed his fundraising target.”