Daughter of former Luton Vauxhall plant worker appeals for help about mum's asbestos related death

Deborah Darroch, 67, her daughter Emma Baker, 43 and granddaughters.

The daughter of a woman who died from a rare cancer has asked lawyers to find out how her beloved mum was exposed to the asbestos which killed her.

Former car production line worker Deborah Darroch, 67, died from mesothelioma, a terminal cancer in the lining of the lungs in August 2023. Mesothelioma is almost always caused by exposure to asbestos, a group of minerals made of microscopic fibres that are widely used in construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Darroch had worked for five years as a Vauxhall plant worker in Luton, and now lawyers Irwin Mitchell are investigating whether this played a part in her death.

Daughter Emma Baker, 43, said: “The hardest thing to accept is that we still have so many unanswered questions about how she contracted mesothelioma. It was only afterwards when researching the disease that I learned just how horrible it is."

Mesothelioma causes around 2,500 deaths every year in the UK but this number is expected to drop following the ban of asbestos in 1999.

Mrs Darroch worked on the production line assembling parts of cars at the Vauxhall vehicle plant in Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nan-of-two started developing symptoms, including back pain in December 2022. Scans in May 2023 showed that she was battling a form of cancer, although doctors could not confirm her exact diagnosis. She underwent radiotherapy treatment but she deteriorated and died in August 2023.

A post mortem examination confirmed she had mesothelioma – which is usually diagnosed in an advanced stage as symptoms are not obvious at first.

Emma said: “Mum was such a wonderful woman – she was loving, kind and considerate and family meant everything to her. She loved spending time with the kids and was never happier than when she was them.

"It was awful seeing mum’s condition deteriorate over the last few months – everything seemed to move so quickly that it felt like we didn’t get to say goodbye properly. To be then told following her death that she had mesothelioma came as a real shock. Mum still had so many years to live and so much love to give but was cruelly taken from us too soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I know nothing will ever bring mum back but I feel I at least owe it to her to at least find out where she was exposed to the asbestos that claimed her life."

Mrs Darroch's husband Martin also worked at the plant and died aged 56 from pancreatic cancer in August 2008.

Emma is now appealing to ex-workmates of Deborah’s to come forward with information about the Vauxhall plant between 1975-1980 with Irwin Mitchell.

Rosemary Giles, the lawyer representing Emma at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Deborah’s death has had a profound impact on her family who are still struggling to come to terms with their loss. What’s particularly upsetting for her family is that it was only following Deborah’s death that it was confirmed she had mesothelioma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sadly, through our work we continue to see too many families left devastated by this dreadful disease – Deborah’s death is yet another example of the terrible legacy of asbestos. While nothing can ever make up for their loss, we’re determined to support Deborah’s family and provide them with the answers they deserve.

“If any of her former workmates could come forward with information, it would mean a lot to the family and could provide them with the closure they’re hoping for.”